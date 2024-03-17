Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hints at dragging Rams QB to retirement after Aaron Donald's surprise decision 

Is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his NFL career? If his wife, Kelly, has any say, that may just be the case. Last week, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald announced his retirement at just 32 years old.

The NFL world flocked to his Instagram account to express their good wishes for Donald in his next chapter. Kelly Stafford posted one of the comments on Donald's post, saying that she was shocked by the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She ended her comment by saying that perhaps she can convince Matthew Stafford to retire and they can enjoy post-NFL life together with Aaron Donald and his wife.

Kelly Stafford's comment said:

"Chills. I can't believe I'll be watching football without you on that field. You definitely set the bar high for the generation behind you. Miss you and Erica Donald already. We love y'all so much and know the future is bright!! Hell, maybe I'll get Matthew to retire and we can do it together."

Kelly Stafford's message to Aaron Donald on his retirement.

As for Stafford, he is currently in the midst of a four-year contract worth $120 million that he signed in March 2022. The Rams quarterback hasn't expressed interest in retiring just yet.

Matthew Stafford to appear in a documentary about his career

Matthew Stafford played in the NFL since 2009, after he was drafted by the Detroit Lions as the first overall draft pick. The Rams traded for Stafford in 2021 and he went on to lead the team to a Super Bowl win in his first season.

Now NFL fans will get a closer look into how the quarterback goes about his daily routine during the season with a new documentary.

The documentary, "Matthew Stafford: Locked In," will air on the Los Angeles Rams' social media channels as well as on the NFL Network starting April 18, 2024. The program will focus on the final eight games of the 2023 NFL season.

During this stretch, Stafford led the Rams to a playoff spot; however, their postseason dreams were squashed when they were defeated by his former team, the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field in the wild-card round.