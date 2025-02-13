Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly lashes out at Stephen A. Smith for controversial dig at Serena Williams

On Sunday, Serena Williams made headlines following her viral onstage crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's performance on the "Not Like Us" diss track at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The former tennis star received criticism for her viral cameo, from not just fans but also from critics like Stephen A. Smith, for her alleged attempts to take a dig at ex-boyfriend and rapper Drake.

Smith made a controversial remark about Serena Williams, which landed him in trouble with not just fans but also with LA Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye," Smith said.

In the latest episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly lashed out at Smith for his viral dig at Serena Williams.

"I think he likes to be controversial. I mean that's like his thing right. I would say that her husband probably has a lot more confidence in their marriage than I guess what Stephen A is confident in," Kelly said. (15:24)

"I don't know because to me that's going, there's a lot more going on there that I think I would have done it, like making a statement. I mean I just think that there's confidence in your marriage to be like, 'yeah girl go do it. Like go crimple on that stage. Who cares? Who cares?’" Kelly added.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reviewed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Before calling out Stephen A. Smith's controversial comment, Kelly Stafford shared her review of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance. Talking about how she was blown away when the rapper played his viral diss track on Drake, Kelly said:

"I thought it was great honestly. Even when I watched it, it started slow. I didn't know like but then when the songs that I somewhat knew came on, I can't believe he went after Drake on the Super Bowl stage. That blew my mind. I'm honestly surprised he played that song but I thought it was great." (13:28)

Even though she had a great time vibing to Lamar's performance, Kelly confessed that she wasn't indeed looking forward to the Super Bowl halftime show. Kelly blamed her lack of modern-music’s knowledge for it.

