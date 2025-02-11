  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals she wasn't looking forward to Super Bowl halftime show

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals she wasn’t looking forward to Super Bowl halftime show

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 11, 2025 19:54 GMT
Kelly Stafford reveals she wasn't looking forward to Super Bowl halftime show (Image Source: Kelly/IG)
Kelly Stafford reveals she wasn’t looking forward to Super Bowl halftime show (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

The Super Bowl halftime show received mixed reactions from fans. While many fans loved Kendrick Lamar's performance, others didn't find the show entertaining. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recently revealed she wasn't looking forward to the show.

On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford reviewed Super Bowl 59, including the halftime show, on "The Morning After" podcast. She admitted that she didn't know "who Kendrick Lamar" was and thus wasn't looking forward to the big game.

youtube-cover
"I wasn't looking forward to it. I'm going to be completely honest," she said. (6:30) "I'm old. I don't know who Kendrick Lamar is. I listen to the old school stations on SiriusXM. I'm not hearing Kendrick Lamar. Now after seeing it, I think he's very talented. I think it was good."

Stafford also revealed her favorite Super Bowl commercial, which included NFL legend Peyton Manning. Talking about Manning's commercial with singer Post Malone, she said:

"The one commercial that I loved was the Bud Light with Post Malone and Payton. It gave me serious like FOMO Vibes. Like, 'I want to be there. This looks so fun.'" (5:51)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed finding Super Bowl as 'boring'

Before reviewing the Super Bowl halftime performance in her podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed she found the big game "boring." Talking about how she felt "bad" about Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs for losing to the Eagles, she said:

"Oh that game was just boring. You start to feel bad in like a weird way. Like again a lot of the Chiefs have won a bunch of Super Bowls, but you, at the end of the day, you always want a good game, especially at that magnitude. I know the NFL doesn't want people turning it off. But, that was just one of those games where it didn't seem like it was going to turn around." (0:09)

Last week, Stafford made headlines when she called out the Super Bowl for its expensive VIP suites and revealed she did not receive any free tickets for the big game.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
