Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals she wasn’t looking forward to Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show received mixed reactions from fans. While many fans loved Kendrick Lamar's performance, others didn't find the show entertaining. Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recently revealed she wasn't looking forward to the show.

On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford reviewed Super Bowl 59, including the halftime show, on "The Morning After" podcast. She admitted that she didn't know "who Kendrick Lamar" was and thus wasn't looking forward to the big game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I wasn't looking forward to it. I'm going to be completely honest," she said. (6:30) "I'm old. I don't know who Kendrick Lamar is. I listen to the old school stations on SiriusXM. I'm not hearing Kendrick Lamar. Now after seeing it, I think he's very talented. I think it was good."

Stafford also revealed her favorite Super Bowl commercial, which included NFL legend Peyton Manning. Talking about Manning's commercial with singer Post Malone, she said:

"The one commercial that I loved was the Bud Light with Post Malone and Payton. It gave me serious like FOMO Vibes. Like, 'I want to be there. This looks so fun.'" (5:51)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed finding Super Bowl as 'boring'

Before reviewing the Super Bowl halftime performance in her podcast, Kelly Stafford revealed she found the big game "boring." Talking about how she felt "bad" about Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs for losing to the Eagles, she said:

"Oh that game was just boring. You start to feel bad in like a weird way. Like again a lot of the Chiefs have won a bunch of Super Bowls, but you, at the end of the day, you always want a good game, especially at that magnitude. I know the NFL doesn't want people turning it off. But, that was just one of those games where it didn't seem like it was going to turn around." (0:09)

Last week, Stafford made headlines when she called out the Super Bowl for its expensive VIP suites and revealed she did not receive any free tickets for the big game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.