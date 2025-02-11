“That game was just boring” - Matthew Stafford’s wife reveals she felt ‘bad in a weird way’ for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs after Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was emotional for not just fans and players, but also Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly. She felt "bad" in a "weird way" about the Chiefs' high-marginal defeat (40-22) to the Eagles while calling Super Bowl 59 "boring."

On Tuesday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford reviewed the Super Bowl 59 game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

"Oh that game was just boring," Kelly said. "You start to feel bad in like a weird way. Like again a lot of the Chiefs have won a bunch of Super Bowls but you at the end of the day you always want a good game especially at that magnitude. I know the NFL doesn't want people turning it off. But that was just one of those games where it didn't seem like it was going to turn around." (0:09)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before sharing her review of Super Bowl 59, Kelly Stafford busted a popular myth among fans about players receiving free tickets to the big game. Sharing her take during Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Kelly said:

“Actually, every player in the NFL has a chance to purchase I believe two or four, I think it's two Super Bowl tickets at cost. So they are not free okay and that goes for both teams that are playing in it. But there are no free tickets."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly launched criticism on expensiveness of Super Bowl tickets

In last week's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford launched criticism on the over-expensive cost of the Super Bowl VIP suites. Talking about how she finds the cost "absolutely absurd," Kelly said:

"But it's funny because people like, 'oh well the players get whatever.' I'm like, 'no no no. You pay whatever. That's what you pay. And it was actually something that I laughed at Matthew at because you know we went to Philly. We got a suite there um and just in general it's expensive."

"And you lose money playing in the playoffs, if you have a big family, you lose money. So when it was gonna come back to SoFi, when we didn't win, I laughed because I was like, 'God, could you imagine you'd have had to pay for another suite. And then another suit. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd," Kelly added.

During the same episode, Kelly Stafford revealed her adorable "dad to daddy moment" with husband Matthew Stafford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.