Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opens up about daughter Hunter’s serious head injury during QB’s birthday celebrations

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford celebrated his 37th birthday with his wife Kelly and friends last week. The couple enjoyed a date night, but the evening took a turn when their daughter, Hunter, suffered a head injury.

On Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly talked about handling the emergency situation.

"It's a birthday, a lot going on in our lives right now," Kelly said. "I'm pretty sauced up. My kid slits her head open. I was not there. I get there, the Medics are there, I'm holding her and I know they are like, 'this bi**h's eyes are bloodshot. What's happening?'" (37:50)

"And I finally I was like, 'listen, it's my husband's birthday," Kelly added. "I've had a few cocktails, so if you're going to ask me questions, you might get some weird answers. But just know that I'm doing my best. And they were very kind. So anyway, they're like, 'Hey, we need to take her to the hospital. She's going to require stitches."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about daughter Tyler's interest in learning football

Matthew Stafford's kids, especially his daughter Tyler, have shown interest in football. In an episode of "The Morning After" podcast in December, Kelly said:

"I love that Tyler asked if she could snuggle and watch the game with me last night. I was like, 'Oh my God,' and she had questions. She was just like 'Mommy, why do they tackle that guy, like why don't they tackle everyone? Like why does the guy carrying the ball?'"

"I was like, 'Well, he has the ball and so, you know you want to get him to the ground cuz then the play is over.' And she was like, 'Well, why doesn't he just give the ball to somebody else when he gets tackled?' You know she's asking these questions and it's freaking adorable." (27:52)

Lately, speculations surround Matthew Stafford's retirement. Last week, Kelly said she would be "okay" if the quarterback decides to retire or the Rams decide to trade him.

