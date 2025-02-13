Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls being blown away by Kendrick Lamar's diss track on Drake at Super Bowl 59

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance attracted mixed reactions from fans. While some didn't enjoy Lamar performing the viral "Not Like Us" diss track on Drake, there were also fans who were blown away by the rapper's performance, including Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly shared her reaction to Lamar performing the viral diss track on Drake. Kelly said:

"I thought it was great honestly. Even when I watched it, it started slow. I didn't know like but then when the songs that I somewhat knew came on, I can't believe he went after Drake on the Super Bowl stage. That blew my mind. I'm honestly surprised he played that song but I thought it was great." (13:28)

Before sharing her review of Kendrick Lamar's performance, Kelly Stafford revealed how she wasn't indeed looking forward to the Super Bowl halftime show. On Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Kelly said:

"I wasn't looking forward to it. I'm going to be completely honest. I'm old. I don't know who Kendrick Lamar is. I listen to the old school stations on SiriusXM. I'm not hearing Kendrick Lamar. Now after seeing it, I think he's very talented. I think it was good." (6:30)

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed feeling 'bad' for Chiefs' losing Super Bowl 59

Despite having a great 2024 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles (40-22). In one of the segments of her podcast on Tuesday, Kelly Stafford revealed how she felt "bad" for the Chiefs.

"Oh that game was just boring. You start to feel bad in like a weird way. Like again a lot of the Chiefs have won a bunch of Super Bowls but you at the end of the day you always want a good game especially at that magnitude," Kelly said. (0:09)

"I know the NFL doesn't want people turning it off. But that was just one of those games where it didn't seem like it was going to turn around," Kelly added.

Kelly Stafford also made headlines last week for her criticism of the expensive tickets of the VIP suites.

