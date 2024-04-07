Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly received quite a shock this weekend when she received a comment on social media. In response to one of her posts, someone asked Kelly Stafford if her four daughters would follow in her footsteps.

Several other followers on social media asked this person to elaborate further on that question. They followed by revealing that they assumed Kelly Stafford was an adult film star who made X-rated content.

"Well this is news to me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly found out that she shares a name with someone else.

She responded in the comment section by stating that she wasn't aware she shared the same name as someone else. She shared all the comments in screenshots on her Instagram story along with laughing and concerned emojis.

Not exactly the mistaken identity Kelly Stafford was expecting to experience, especially in a random social media comment.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford enjoyed spring break with daughters in Florida

Matthew and Kelly Stafford take their four daughters on an annual spring break trip. The destination is always Florida, specifically the Tampa Bay area. The couple each spent a lot of time in Tampa when they were younger and brought their daughters back to share the same experiences.

The Stafford family made their annual trip to Busch Gardens and spent time having fun at the shows, riding the rollercoasters and getting up-close animal encounters as well. She said that her daughters look forward to the trip every year and ask when they will go again.

"My kids will be talking about it until we go again next year."

She also shared a short video of their entire spring break trip. Which included many trips to the beach and time with their extended family. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback appeared to be enjoying his offseason vacation with his family and was seen feeding a giraffe in one of the photos.

Matthew Stafford's Rams will report to offseason workouts in just a few weeks as the NFL offseason comes to an end sooner rather than later.