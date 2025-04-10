Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals going lowkey with 10th anniversary celebrations

On Friday, LA Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly celebrated 10 years of marriage. However, the couple's anniversary celebrations weren't what many fans thought it was. The two had a simple and lowkey celebration, details about which Kelly shared via her podcast recently.

In Thursday's episode of 'The Morning After' podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled her 10th wedding anniversary memories. Kelly revealed how the couple spent the whole day sleeping and eating "a lot" of different food. Sharing more details about her "perfect" anniversary celebrations, Kelly said:

“Matthew and I celebrated our 10 year this weekend which was nice and honestly we slept a lot and we ate a lot and it was a perfect 10 years. So there you go.”

Almost a day before the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Kelly Stafford talked about taking their daughters to a gymnastics competition. Kelly claimed to prioritizing her kids over her anniversary celebrations. Talking about how the couple never wanted to miss their kids' competition, Kelly said:

"Really happy and proud that we're here I guess, but our life is different than 10 years ago where we had all the time. We don't have that time anymore. So we both didn't want to miss competitions, to be honest."

Even though the couple didn't have a big bash for their anniversary celebrations, Kelly did make sure to turn the day special with her "loving" tribute to Matthew Stafford. The podcaster penned down an emotional note, expressing her love for the Rams star.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about challenges in life

In last week's episode of 'The Morning After' podcast, Kelly Stafford reflected back on her marriage with the Rams quarterback. Kelly claimed how marriage has been "f-king hard" for her and Matthew. Talking about how priorities change after marriage, Kelly explained:

“Marriage is f–king hard, Anyone who tells you differently is f–king lying through their teeth. … [before marriage] you put yourself first all the time. Now all of a sudden, you’re putting someone else first. Two, then there’s kids involved." [42:26]

Kelly further expressed how marriage “becomes tougher and tougher” with time as “more things” start to add up in the relationship. But despite the struggles, Kelly didn’t miss out on enjoying the beautiful moments of her marriage. Earlier this week, Kelly shared her adorable moments from her anniversary celebrations in Beverly Hills.

