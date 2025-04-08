Photos: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares two sides of 10th marriage anniversary celebrations in Beverly Hills

Two days after celebrating her 10th anniversary with her husband, Matthew Stafford, Kelly shared BTS pictures from the celebrations via Instagram. Kelly Stafford's Instagram post highlighted two sides of her anniversary celebrations, which also included the couple's four daughters, Chandler, Sawyer, Tyler and Hunter.

The first picture appears from Matthew Stafford and Kelly's anniversary dinner as the two are wearing stylish outfits. Kelly adorned a light brown dress, which she paired with golden heels and a beautiful pearl necklace.

As for the Los Angeles Rams star, he wore an off-white Gucci jacket over a white T-shirt and grey pants. The quarterback finished his looks with white sneakers. The second slide of the IG post included a family picture of the couple with their daughters.

"10 Years, 2 Ways," Kelly captioned her IG post.

The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in Beverly Hills, California. Instead of spending the whole day with each other, there were "2 ways" in which the couple celebrated their special day, which was also reflected in Kelly's IG post. The couple first cheered for their daughters at a gymnastics event.

Their daughter's gymnastics competition was also the reason why the two visited Beverly Hills. After spending the day fulfilling their parenting duties, the couple ended their anniversary with a dinner together.

The couple could have sent their daughters with someone else to the competition, however, they decided not to back off from their responsibilities.

"Really happy and proud that we're here I guess, but our life is different than 10 years ago where we had all the time. We don't have that time anymore. So we both didn't want to miss competitions, to be honest," Kelly said via "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reflected on marriage struggles

Almost a day before completing 10 years of marriage with Matthew Stafford, Kelly reflected on the couple's struggles over the years. Kelly confronted those struggles during Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, and said:

“Marriage is f–king hard, Anyone who tells you differently is f–king lying through their teeth. … [before marriage] you put yourself first all the time. Now all of a sudden, you’re putting someone else first. Two, then there’s kids involved. It just becomes tougher and tougher with the more things thrown your way." [42:26]

Despite all the struggles, the couple never missed out on cherishing the beautiful moments of their married life, including the ones with their kids. Talking about kids, Kelly recently shared an inspirational message for their daughters on how not to let fame affect them.

