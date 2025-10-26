  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals Rams QB's secret trick to dealing with 'postgame blues' of soccer-loving daughters

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals Rams QB’s secret trick to dealing with 'postgame blues' of soccer-loving daughters

By Shanu Singh
Modified Oct 26, 2025 20:28 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals Rams QB’s secret trick to dealing with 'postgame blues' of daughters (image credit: getty)

Matthew Stafford has been making the most out of the LA Rams' bye week by spending time with his family. The quarterback and his wife, Kelly Stafford, took their daughters to a soccer game on Saturday. Kelly shared candid photos of Matthew and their his kids on her Instagram story.

In one story, one of the couple's daughters had her back to the camera and ran on the field to kick the ball. It was followed by another photo of the Rams quarterback walking on the sidewalk with the kids. Kelly revealed that they were on their way to get ice cream.

"Ice cream fixes all the post game blues," Kelly wrote.
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals Rams QB's secret trick to dealing with 'post-game blues' of daughters (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals Rams QB’s secret trick to dealing with 'post-game blues' of daughters (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

The couple also had a romantic getaway without their children on Friday. Matthew and Kelly visited Yountville and enjoyed thrilling off-field adventures in the hills and a dinner date at Bottega Napa Valley.

Kelly recapped their quick vacation via an Instagram post. The caption included a loving message.

"24 hour getaway was just what we needed," Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly admitted that she once wanted to become 'boy mom'

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are parents to four daughters: Hunter, Chandler, Sawyer and Tyler. However, before she became a mother of four, Kelly wanted to have a son.

It all changed when she gave birth to her first daughter. The podcaster paid special tribute to her kids as she celebrated the National Daughters Day with an Instagram post.

"Couldn’t believe I once thought I was gonna be a boy mom. God knew exactly what I needed, and it was them. Happy National Daughters Day to my girlies," Kelly wrote on Sept. 26.
Kelly also made headlines last month for pulling Matthew Stafford's leg as she joked about his vasectomy.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
