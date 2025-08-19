Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's podcast co-host makes aggressive 1st statement on sexual misconduct accusations

Hank Winchester, the co-host of Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly's "The Morning After" podcast, was accused of sexual misconduct by a massage worker in June. His house in Detroit was raided by officials. Due to his legal battles against the accusations, Winchester missed out on his podcasting responsibilities for three months.

Winchester made his comeback on Monday's episode and talked in detail about his controversy. In his first statement after the accusations were brought to light, he expressed dissatisfaction with the police's failure to investigate the accuser.

"There was an allegation that was made against me by someone, and police have a responsibility in these situations to investigate allegations," Winchester said (2:40). "But they should also take the time to investigate the person making the allegations."

Winchester also explained how law enforcement's action against him was reported by a local media, which widely spread. According to him, there was a "very detailed and necessary investigation" that turned out to be a positive factor in his case.

"I say necessary because if it's going to happen," Winchester said. "I want to know that investigators had every opportunity to look at everything they needed to, which they did, and determine that in this case, that allegation was unfounded, it was baseless, it was defamatory."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly broke silence on Hank Winchester's absence from podcast

Kelly Stafford shared her first statement on the accusations against Hank Winchester on the July 18 episode of "The Morning After" podcast. She briefly explained Winchester's absence.

“I know that ‘TMA’ has looked a little differently over the last few weeks," Stafford said. "Summer is a lot for all of us. I’ve been traveling a bunch. Hank is dealing with some personal stuff. Bear with us there.”

Stafford also shared on Thursday a wholesome four-word reaction to Taylor Swift's viral jab at the "New Heights" podcast's male audience.

