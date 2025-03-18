Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, had a sweet mom moment that made her proud. In a fun video posted on The Morning After podcast’s Instagram, she asked her daughters if they knew popular Gen-Z slang. But the girls had no idea what words like “Skibidi,” “Ohio,” “Sigma” or “Glazing” meant.

The video text read,

“Asking our girls if they know the latest lingo.”

After seeing their confused faces, Kelly gave them a big hug and said,

“This is why I love you guys.”

She later shared the moment on her own Instagram with just one word:

“PROUD.”

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sends 1-word message as her daughters fail to crack Gen-Z lingo (Source: Via IG/ @KBStafford89)

Skibidi comes from a popular TikTok dance and song. People use it in a funny way or to talk about the dance.

Meanwhile, Ohio is a meme that jokes about strange things happening, often saying, “Only in Ohio!” when something weird happens.

Sigma describes a person who is independent and doesn’t follow the crowd.

Glazing means giving someone too much praise or acting like a big fan in an over-the-top way.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford have four daughters. 7-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, 6-year-old Hunter and 4-year-old Tyler.

Many kids today are familiar with internet trends, but Kelly seemed happy that her girls were not.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly faced tough time conceiving her twins

After Matthew and Kelly tied the knot in 2015, the college sweethearts faced difficulties conceiving naturally and eventually turned to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

The journey was chellenging for Kelly, both physically and emotionally. Hormone treatments caused mood swings and acne, while the uncertainty of IVF added to the difficulty. Despite this, she and Matthew stayed hopeful, and in 2017, they welcomed their twin daughters.

Eventually, their family grew even more when they had two more daughters, Hunter and Tyler.

Now a mom of four, Kelly uses her platform to talk about infertility and support others going through similar struggles.

She is also involved with Chosen Fertility, an organization that helps people with fertility challenges.

