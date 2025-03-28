Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares personal first-date tips

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, has been quite open about sharing her personal life on her social media and podcast. Recently, the podcaster shared first-date tips with fans while opening up about an interesting fact about her taste in cocktails.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford confessed to being a non-pro at "ordering cocktails." That's why whenever she goes on a date with her husband, Matthew Stafford, she prefers ordering her fixed drinks. Recommending her favorite cocktail to fans, Kelly said:

"I don't know ordering cocktails I feel like is an art, that's why I stick to either tequila on the rocks or vodka soda or Splash, as we all know. And on a first date I would, if you're a dude listening to this, I would just lean heavy into the simple cocktails."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about her 'love-hate' relationship with QB

Matthew Stafford has been with his wife Kelly since their early dating days in college. Kelly has often recalled her dating days with the Rams quarterback on multiple interviews and podcasts. But recently, the podcaster revealed being grateful for how her relationship with Matthew has turned out.

Kelly's statement came during her guest appearance on the "Give Them Lala" podcast earlier this month. Recapping her relationship timeline, Kelly said:

"Matthew and I met at the University of Georgia. He played football, I cheered. It was a very college relationship, love, hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot. So we did, and here we are with four girls later." [11:54]

Last month, Matthew Stafford made a family trip to his hometown in Montana. During a visit to her in-laws, Kelly Stafford encountered a heartbreaking fan moment, which she later talked about in detail in her podcast. Rumors also swirled about them being hosted by NFL legend Tom Brady at his house around the same time.

However, in the latest episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly made it clear that the Staffords indeed didn't visit Tom Brady's mansion.

