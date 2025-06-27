Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sheds light on ‘miserable’ experience attempting Brazilian waxing at home

Waxing at home, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, called for trouble for herself recently. In an episode of “The Morning After” podcast on Thursday, Kelly Stafford admitted to having failed bizarrely at doing a Brazilian wax on herself at home.

“I tried to wax my own vag*na. I’ve had it waxed before. Back before kids and when I had time. It’s so nice. It’s the best,” Kelly said while opening up about the details of why she wanted to try Brazilian waxing. “There’s nothing better than a waxed vajayjay. I thought I could do it on my own. Honestly, it was miserable.” [Timestamp: 6:22]

However, little did Kelly know that she would end up walking herself into a pain-filled experience that she would regret later. According to Kelly, she has “never been in so much pain” as she was “three weeks ago” when she dealt with a failed attempt to wax.

Moving forward, Kelly explained how “it was hard” and most probably the “worst choice” she had made in a while. Even though she started with the waxing process, she failed to finish it because of how painful the experience turned out.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled ‘horrible’ college cheerleading experience

Both Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, went to the University of Georgia, where Kelly had a struggle-filled cheerleading career. In last week’s episode of her podcast, Kelly reflected on her “horrible” cheerleading days and held her coach responsible for developing her body image issues.

"I always tried to be small. I had a horrible relationship with food, ever since cheering at Georgia, because my coach made me feel like I was 500 pounds,” Kelly Stafford said [Timestamp: 34:48]. “I will say, though, you look back at those pictures and — not me, I don’t feel like I looked big."

While Kelly Stafford fought with body image issues for a long time, the podcaster admitted to having “let go” of them a while ago. Stafford concluded her statement by expressing how she was never supposed “to be a certain size” but was meant “to be happy and comfortable” with her natural features.

Besides, Kelly Stafford has been solely managing her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast lately, after her co-host Hank Winchester found himself in major legal battles against sexual misconduct accusations.

