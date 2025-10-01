Maxx Crosby makes his thoughts known after Caleb Williams "greatest player ever" remark

Maxx Crosby shared his take on Caleb Williams after the Bears quarterback called him the "greatest player" he has faced. The Raiders pass rusher made it clear that he was impressed following Chicago’s 25-24 victory.

Williams, now in his second NFL season, was matched up against Crosby throughout the Sunday's matchup.

The veteran defender reacted to Williams’ postgame comments. He emphasized how much he respected the way the quarterback handled himself in a difficult matchup.

"Hearing that from a really good player is cool," Croby said on Tuesday, via "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."

"Our matchup was all day. I mean all day we're going back and forth, and he's a competitor bro, I'll give it to him. He didn't back down, he kept getting back up and kept trying to make plays. He definitely earned my respect. He's a competitor and he's hard to tackle. He makes plays happen."

NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Williams credited his offensive line for battling through a game where Crosby repeatedly pressured the pocket and forced Chicago to adjust its approach.

Caleb Williams’ toughness was evident as his second season showed growth.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Maxx Crosby filled the stat sheet on Sunday with five tackles, three for loss, one quarterback hit, three passes defended and an interception.

Caleb Williams still managed to guide his team late, finishing 22 of 37 for 212 yards with one touchdown and the interception thrown to Crosby.

"So, understanding that coming into the game, trying to get the ball out as fast as possible, get it to my guys," Williams said after the game.

"I think I can do a better job of that early in the game, getting everybody in rhythm. That's a part of it, but at the end of the day, that's what happened. We got some guys in there that it's their first time playing and suiting up, especially versus a guy like that, and they did a hell of a job. I'm proud of the guys, especially the way we fought."

Williams’ second season is trending upward, statistically. He is the league leader in passer rating against the blitz through four weeks, with six touchdowns and no interceptions in those situations. Broader efficiency numbers show him inside the league’s top 15 in passing EPA, ahead of several established starters.

Even with some inconsistencies in completion percentage and yards per attempt, Williams’ improvement has been evident. The development has coincided with the arrival of Bears coach Ben Johnson and a more stable offensive line.

