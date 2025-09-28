  • home icon
  "Stop painting your nails": NFL fans react as Caleb Williams gets picked by Maxx Crosby in Raiders vs. Bears Week 4 game

By Garima
Published Sep 28, 2025 21:55 GMT
Caleb Williams (L) Maxx Crosby (R) Image credit: IMAGN
After his Week 3 showing where Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes and helped the Chicago Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, the team hoped to keep the momentum going in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby got in the way of it on Sunday.

In the first quarter during a third-and-goal for the Bears, Crosby tipped a pass from Williams at the line of scrimmage and intercepted it. He returned the pick 19 yards, stopping the Bears’ rhythm cold.

Fans on X reacted to the play.

“Stop painting your nails,” a fan wrote, referring to Caleb Williams' ritual of painting his nails before games.
“Nice!” one fan said.
“Mad Maxx is the real deal,” another fan commented.

More comments followed.

“this is what happens when you don't play the Cowboys,” a fan wrote.
“Drake MAYE is better,” one fan chimed in.
“Thought this was going to be a shootout… clearly not 😳Caleb n Geno 📉📉📉,” a fan said.

How are Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears doing before halftime?

The game began with the Chicago Bears looking to take control early, but their offense stalled after a three-and-out on their first drive. However, veteran safety Kevin Byard intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, returning the ball into Raiders territory and giving the Bears a chance to score. They had a good field position, but managed a 46-yard field goal by Cairo Santos to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bears defense stopped the Raiders on a fourth-and-one attempt and forced a fumble that gave Chicago good field position again. However, after Maxx Crosby’s interception on Caleb Williams' pass, the Raiders capitalized, with rookie Ashton Jeanty scoring an 8-yard receiving touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

Byard then grabbed his second interception of the game, again setting up the Bears with good field position. However, Chicago was unable to convert, settling for another field goal by Santos, narrowing the gap to 7-6.

But the Raiders pulled away when Jeanty broke free for a 64-yard rushing touchdown, pushing the score to 14-6.

