  Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel recaps daughter Ella's special memories with Raiders' DE post 25-24 loss to Bears

Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel recaps daughter Ella's special memories with Raiders' DE post 25-24 loss to Bears

By Garima
Modified Sep 30, 2025 20:15 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

After the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 on Sunday, defensive end Maxx Crosby still had a reason to smile, as his family was waiting for him on the sidelines. His wife, Rachel Crosby, and their daughter, Ella Rose, were both there to show their love and support.

Wearing a Raiders jersey with her dad’s name and number, Ella joined Rachel to greet Maxx. Rachel shared the moments on her Instagram on Monday, writing:

“All love for our guy 🖤”
Rachel and Maxx met in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where they were both student-athletes, with her being on the soccer team. They started dating two months after meeting.

Rachel graduated in 2017 with a degree in Sports Management, and the couple got engaged in 2022 during a trip to Utah. Maxx Crosby designed her engagement ring himself.

On October 13, 2022, their daughter was born. The couple married on March 4, 2023, in a ceremony at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

How did Maxx Crosby’s Week 4 game play out against the Bears?

Maxx Crosby intercepted the first pass of his NFL career, batting a throw from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams into the air and catching it himself. It was part of incredible defensive plays that also included three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a quarterback hit and two more deflected passes.

“They've got a hell of a player over there,” Williams said. “He's probably the best player I've played against so far in my career.”

Crosby pressured Williams all game long, but the Bears’ rookie quarterback led a 69-yard go-ahead drive in the final minutes. That drive ended with D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining.

The Raiders still had a chance to win, but a 54-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson was blocked by Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell with just over 30 seconds left. The miss led to the result, giving the Bears the win and improving their record to 2-2. The Raiders dropped to 1-3 after their third straight loss.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Garima
