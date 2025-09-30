Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel recaps daughter Ella's special memories with Raiders' DE post 25-24 loss to Bears

After the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 on Sunday, defensive end Maxx Crosby still had a reason to smile, as his family was waiting for him on the sidelines. His wife, Rachel Crosby, and their daughter, Ella Rose, were both there to show their love and support.Wearing a Raiders jersey with her dad’s name and number, Ella joined Rachel to greet Maxx. Rachel shared the moments on her Instagram on Monday, writing:“All love for our guy 🖤” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRachel and Maxx met in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where they were both student-athletes, with her being on the soccer team. They started dating two months after meeting.Rachel graduated in 2017 with a degree in Sports Management, and the couple got engaged in 2022 during a trip to Utah. Maxx Crosby designed her engagement ring himself.On October 13, 2022, their daughter was born. The couple married on March 4, 2023, in a ceremony at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.Also Read: Maxx Crosby sends 4-word message as wife, Rachel, enters the 30s clubHow did Maxx Crosby’s Week 4 game play out against the Bears?Maxx Crosby intercepted the first pass of his NFL career, batting a throw from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams into the air and catching it himself. It was part of incredible defensive plays that also included three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a quarterback hit and two more deflected passes.“They've got a hell of a player over there,” Williams said. “He's probably the best player I've played against so far in my career.”Crosby pressured Williams all game long, but the Bears’ rookie quarterback led a 69-yard go-ahead drive in the final minutes. That drive ended with D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining.The Raiders still had a chance to win, but a 54-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson was blocked by Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell with just over 30 seconds left. The miss led to the result, giving the Bears the win and improving their record to 2-2. The Raiders dropped to 1-3 after their third straight loss.