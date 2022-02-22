"Maybe he evolves into a starter" - Steelers GM earmarks Ben Roethlisberger's potential successor

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new chapter. For the first time in 18 seasons, there is uncertainty about who will be the franchise's starting quarterback in Week 1. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement brought about even more questions, in regards to who his successor will be.

On Monday, general manager Kevin Colbert, who will retire after the 2022 NFL Draft, spoke to reporters about the team's decision-making at this point. He spoke highly of both backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Colbert said that the team plans to tender Haskins this offseason and see what the young quarterback has. He does believe that he has the potential to be a starter, but training camp will allow him to show that.

"Dwayne Haskins came in to get some nice things done throughout the season as a scout team quarterback. He played some in the preseason, and we're excited to see what Dwayne can provide either from a competition (standpoint) or maybe he evolves into a starter. None of us know at this point. I think it'll be a great training camp for those two and for whichever player we're able to add to the mix."-Kevin Colbert

With both players expected to compete for the starting job throughout training camp, Colbert also stated that Pittsburgh intends to keep their options open in terms of trade and free agency as well, with the possibility of finding their starting quarterback that way as well.

What outside QB options do the Steelers have?

As of right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have Mason Rudolph under contract, and he is tenchincally considered QB1 at this point. Dwayne Haskins is a restricted free agent and will likely be tendered in the coming weeks. But who else will the organization add to the roster?

Current general manager Kevin Colbert didn't give a clue to that, except to say that they would explore their options. As far as a trade, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have both been rumored to be options. And of course, the oh-so-popular Aaron Rodgers.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@BovadaOfficial) Jameis Winston is (+700) to be the next quarterback of the Steelers Jameis Winston is (+700) to be the next quarterback of the Steelers(@BovadaOfficial) https://t.co/bzBXPCkiPq

Free agent Jameis Winston recently posted a video of his recovery from an ACL injury and may be a top free agent signing when the window opens. This, then, led to the speculation that the Steelers would consider taking a chance on the former starting quarterback as an option for next season.

As the offseason heats up with free agency and then the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers will have to decide which quarterbacks they want to compete for the starting role next season.

