“Maybe they’ll let me perform”: Lee Greenwood joins political backlash over NFL picking Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show”

Country singer Lee Greenwood stepped into the ongoing Super Bowl halftime debate after House Speaker Mike Johnson floated his name as an alternative to Bad Bunny. Best known for his anthem “God Bless the USA,” Greenwood has long been a fixture at sporting and national events.

Ad

Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most-streamed artists, is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Tennessee-born singer told the "New York Post" he’d welcome the chance to take the Super Bowl stage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I agree with Speaker Johnson. I would make a great performer for any Super Bowl show," Greenwood said. "I perform for various NFL teams every year, especially during their Salute to Service games."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rather than replacing Bad Bunny outright, Lee Greenwood floated a middle-ground idea: performing before the game begins.

“Maybe the NFL will have me perform this year at the Super Bowl prior to the game to have a stadium full of football fans singing ‘God Bless the USA’ to kick off the game."

Greenwood also performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration before being appointed to the Kennedy Center board.

Ad

Bad Bunny responds to the backlash on SNL

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks (Credits: IMAGN)

While speaking to reporters outside the House chamber earlier this week, Mike Johnson criticized the NFL’s selection, saying Bad Bunny lacked broad family appeal for such a widely viewed event. He suggested Greenwood would represent a “role model” better suited for the stage.

Ad

Trump voiced similar sentiments during a "Newsmax" appearance, calling the decision “crazy” and questioning the league’s entertainment choices.

The backlash intensified after Bad Bunny’s "Saturday Night Live" appearance, where he teased non-Spanish speakers by joking that they had four months to learn the language before the Super Bowl.

In response, conservative group Turning Point USA announced "The All-American Halftime Show," a faith- and country-themed broadcast that will air at the same time as the official NFL event. The organization invited fans to vote on musical genres ranging from country and rock to worship, even including an “Anything in English” option.

Bad Bunny has defended his upcoming appearance, describing it as a celebration of his culture and heritage. Born in Puerto Rico, he is an American citizen and a global pop phenomenon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension