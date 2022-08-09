"Maybe they’re just congenital liars" - Mike Florio calls out Rams for hiding details of Sean McVay's contract

In February, Sean McVay contemplated retiring and heading for greener pastures. Instead, he stuck with the LA Rams in pursuit of his second Super Bowl in two seasons.

The head coach hasn't openly talked about receiving a new contract. However, an ESPN article by Seth Wickerson outlined by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk indicates that the head coach received a massive raise.

The article touches on how McVay has a new house, which he would not have been able to buy had the team failed in the face of Joe Burrow. In response, Florio openly floated the idea that the team is simply full of liars. Here's how he put it:

"It’s very odd that the Rams would conceal that fact. Maybe they’re just congenital liars. Or maybe there’s a strategic reason for it."

Florio continued by speculating that Amazon's offer to McVay regarding television opportunities forced the Rams to give their head coach a raise. However, it is unclear why they decided to keep it a secret, if indeed that is what occurred:

"As we surmised when last addressing the subject, it’s entirely possible that Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the rest of the oligarchs desperately want to avoid creating the impression that Amazon’s offer squeezed Kroenke to blow the salary curve for McVay."

Sean McVay's career with the Rams

Sean McVay at the Los Angeles Rams' Training Camp

In 2017, Sean McVay was brought on board in an effort to completely jump ship on the philosophy left behind by his predecessor Jeff Fisher. With Fisher, the Rams were a defensive football team led by an old head coach who had been to the Super Bowl before with a different team, albeit a long time prior.

They left the old-school defensive-minded philosophy behind and instead focused on the offensive side of the ball after hiring the young McVay. The swap was night-and-day. In the team's first year, they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. In 2018, behind a massive influx of new talent, they went to the Super Bowl.

The team faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 13-3. At this time, the team had a choice to make. They could either buy in with McVay or keep their quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams eventually decided to trade Goff for Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, the team went 12-5 and beat Brady and the Bucs en route to the Super Bowl. The Rams faced Joe Burrow and behind the force of a mature Cooper Kupp, the team won the big game, giving McVay his first Super Bowl after five seasons.

