Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah sends emotional message to Chiefs family after 3X Super Bowl champion signs with Packers

After spending two successful seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mecole Hardman Jr. has decided to join the Green Bay Packers on a one-year deal worth $1.125 million. His signing didn't just receive heartbreaking reactions from the fans but also his fiancée Chariah Gordon.

Ad

On Tuesday, Chariah Gordon shared a collage on her Instagram story featuring her best memories from all the time she has spent in the Chiefs' community. Gordon shared snapshots with her friends from the community, including pictures with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, Chris Jones' ex-girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby, and many more.

Expressing her emotions about leaving Kansas City, Gordon wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm really going to miss yall."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chariah sends emotional message to Chiefs family (Image Source: Chariah/IG)

Chariah Gordon's emotional message came almost a week after she prayed for the Chiefs to win the upcoming NFL season in her wholesome birthday tribute to Mecole Hardman Jr. As for the wide receiver, he would be looking forward to beating his performance in the last season in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. However, this season, fans will be seeing him in a Packers jersey and not the Chiefs.

Ad

Trending

Chariah Gordon penned down a special birthday tribute for Mecole Hardman Jr.

Mecole Hardman Jr. turned 27 last Wednesday (March 12). To make the occasion even more memorable for the wide receiver, his fiancée Chariah Gordon penned a wholesome birthday tribute. Gordon shared a series of pictures via an Instagram post, attached with a message that read:

"Happy birthday to my Fiancé!!!! I thank God everyday that I found my soulmate in this life time! You’re so selfless, humble & kind! You deserve all the great things in life. Praying this year is nothing but a winning season for you, you truly deserve it…. We love you daddy!!!"

Ad

Ad

The Packers wide receiver loved Gordon's wholesome tribute and shared his reaction in the comment section. Thanking the influencer for her adorable birthday wish, Hardman Jr. commented:

"Awww thank you baby!! I LOVE YOU 5L"

Talking about birthdays, Mecole Hardman Jr. was called out by Chariah Gordon earlier last week. The Packers wide receiver shared a brief message but with a pinch of sarcasm, celebrating Gordon's birthday. However, it landed him in trouble with his fiancée later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.