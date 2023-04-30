Melissa Stark net worth: How much is NFL Draft 2023 reporter worth? Salary and career earnings

NFL fans are familiar with sideline reporter Melissa Stark. She has spent over two decades covering football and other sports. In 2022, she began working with the Sunday Night Football crew.

She was hired for Sunday Night Football after Michelle Tafoya announced that she was leaving broadcasting for other ventures. The Baltimore native got her start as a news intern for CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, as well as with WMAR-TV in Baltimore.

Melissa Stark's broadcast career has spanned nearly 30 years and although she started as an intern, her rise to the top has also increased her net worth along the way.

The Sunday Night Football sideline reporter's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. That number is based on celebritynetworth.com and doesn't include the exact salary amount that she makes now. But with her decades of experience and working for NBC Sports, it's likely a lucrative amount.

Melissa Stark's career timeline

She began her career in sports in 1996 when she was hired by ESPN, where she covered high school and college athletes' stories as the host of Scholastic Sports America. She also became a regular for ESPN's pillar shows - such as Sunday NFL Countdown - and appeared on SportsCenter from time to time.

Stark's first job as a sideline reporter in the NFL was from 2000 to 2003 when she was hired by ABC Sports to work with Monday Night Football. She also worked on the sidelines of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders for the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

Along with her Sunday Night Football reporting, she also continues to work for the NFL Network. She became a staple during the NFL Draft as she interviewed draft prospects and their families on the red carpet. She also covers the NFL Honors Awards each season as well.

The 2022 NFL season was the first time she returned to the sidelines of an NFL game since that event, having done studio work over the past few years.

Her time with NBC Sports has also allowed her to cover other sports besides the National Football League. This includes the Summer Olympics in 2004 and 2008 and the Winter Olympics in 2008.

While she is not on the road working, Melissa Stark lives in Rumson, New Jersey, with her husband Mike Lilley and their four teenage children.

