"Mental illness" - Jason Whitlock rips ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill for calling Charlie Kirk "white supremacist" in rant on tragic shooting

By Andre Castillo
Published Sep 14, 2025 04:22 GMT
Jemele Hill gets condemned for comments on deceased sociopolitical figure Charlie Kirk
Jemele Hill has put herself at the forefront of controversy again.

On her Spolitics podcast on Friday, the veteran sportswriter condemned the notion that subscribing to the beliefs of deceased sociopolitical figure Charlie Kirk constituted a "difference of opinion", given his public perception as a "white supremacist", as she put it:

"I'm really sick of that! As I'm paying attention to how people are talking about and memorializing Charlie Kirk, I'm insulted by the fact that they think his beliefs are just about a difference of opinion. ... 'Oh, I think because you're black that you don't deserve the same treatment.' Uh-uh! Uh-uh! Got to stop you right there."
Trending
Sportscaster Jason Whitlock, though, wasn't amused, condemning Hill's simplification and overgeneralization of such thoughts, on X:

"Jemele's arguement boils down to: I couldn't intellectually compete with Charlie Kirk's idea and that made me "feel" inferior to him, so I think he's racist. She never deals with what he actually argued. She dealt with how his arguments made her feel. She does this in front of gym-shoe collection while wearing a horse's skirt weaved into her head. Mental illness."
Jemele Hill recently accused ESPN of having political bias after Stephen A. Smith launched new show

Jemele Hill has had controversies this month.

Last week, Stephen A. Smith launched a new podcast/show, Straight Shooter, that focuses on topics outside of sports. The premiere episode featured an interview with political pundit and author Ben Shapiro, who stopped by mainly to promote his new book Lions & Scavengers, which discusses the evolution and current state of American and Western society.

Jemele Hill took offense with her former employer ESPN allowing an ex-colleague to discuss politics and other sociocultural issues, given the backlash Mina Kimes received for discussing media coverage of the anti-ICE protests in June:

"I do wonder if ESPN, in this climate, would sanction a major personality digging as hard into the left and SAS is digging into the right. And when I say digging in, I mean, could they appear on MSNBC whenever they wanted? Could they appear on Don Lemon’s platform to discuss issues? Or @MeidasTouch?"
Smith didn't respond to the comment, instead moving on to hosting another episode on Wednesday featuring "Officer" Brandon Tatum.

