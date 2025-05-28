“MF cost us the Super Bowl”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes marks his presence at Chiefs OTAs

Three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes was spotted striding into the Chiefs' facility for organized team activities ahead of his ninth NFL season.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs' official X account posted a video of the star QB wearing a cap and warmups as he headed back to work.
However, social media didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet. Netizens reacted to the Chiefs quarterback's return while remembering how last season ended.
“He needs to be in there early, MF cost us the Super Bowl,” one fan posted bluntly.
Another added, “Man’s look like he hasn’t touched a football all offseason.”
More fans noted Mahomes' Super Bowl loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
"Jalen Hurts beat him so bad made him have an identity crisis," wrote another,
“Fresh off a L😎," another wrote.
Safe to say, the expectations are sky-high, and patience is running low.
But not everyone’s down on Mahomes.
“Revenge tour begins,” one user tweeted, clearly ready for the MVP to bounce back.
"Mahomes magic never gets old, let's go!" tweeted another, believing that the Chiefs QB will hit back in the 2025 NFL season.
The Chiefs' voluntary OTAs are underway. They will have 10 voluntary sessions on the following dates: May 27-29, June 2-4, and June 10-13.
Patrick Mahomes gets flag football nod of approval from Vikings WR
Mahomes just scored another W, this time off the field and in the form of some profound respect from one of the NFL’s best receivers. Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson endorsed the Chiefs quarterback to play flag football for Team USA in the 2028 LA Olympics during his interview with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on May 21, 2005.
“You kinda got to put him in a conversation by himself,” Jefferson said.
Flag football is officially headed to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and Jefferson has no other name in mind apart from Mahomes to lead the country.
“That’s going to be difficult to beat out Patrick Mahomes for the start quarterback spot,” Jefferson stated.
Mahomes has already racked up two NFL MVPs and three Super Bowl wins, and adding an Olympic medal to that glowing resume would be G.O.A.T-level stuff.
