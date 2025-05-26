Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi reacts with 1-word comment to Brittany’s “cutest ever” photo of kids and cousins

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, reacted to a photo posted by his wife, Brittany Mahomes. On Sunday afternoon, Brittany posted a photo of their children, Sterling and Bronze and their cousins on Instagram. The seven children posed for the photo and most smiled at the camera.

"Got the cutest cousin picture ever," Brittany captioned the post. "And to think we were missing two more that happened to be snoozing! +Tripp & Golden"

Randi reshared the photo on her Instagram Story on Monday and wrote,

"Family."

Randi Mahomes reshared a photo of all the cousins posted by Brittany Mahomes. (Photo via Randi Mahomes Instagram Story)

The seven cousins posed for the photo on an outdoor playground while enjoying family time together.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have three children: daughter Sterling, who is four years old, son Bronze, who is two years old and baby daughter Golden, who was born in January.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi is set to embark on new role

Randi Mahomes raised Patrick and his two siblings, Jackson and Mia, who had their own sports journeys. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won three Super Bowl titles and along the way, his mother Randi has learned what it's like to raise a sports champion.

Randi is now passing along her knowledge to other parents. She announced her new venture, the Sports Parent Academy, which aims to give parents tips and tricks on navigating youth athletics.

"I’ve poured my heart into this because I’ve lived it," Randi wrote on Instagram. ... "The Sports Parent Academy launches in just ONE WEEK and I couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you!! ... If you’ve been on the fence, this is your sign to sign up and get ready to jump on the Sports Parent journey with me!"

The online course will be a tutorial that will help parents as their young athletes play at a young age, through collegiate athletics and potentially at the professional level.

