Mia Khalifa is going after Tom Brady. But not in the way you think! The currently single former NFL quarterback has been linked with a host of eligible partners ever since his divorce with supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The adult entertainment star also seems to be vying for his attention now, but she is choosing to do so in a different domain.

The seven Super Bowl rings that Tom Brady owns are an NFL record. While mere mortals like us sit on the outside, it is impossible for us to ever get close to his achievements. But Mia Khalifa believes she can get close to the number of rings but keeping the engagement souvenirs even after any engagement or marriage she has been in breaks off.

Speaking about her views on marriage, she said,

"Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes."

She further continued that women should "not be afraid to leave these men."

Mia Khalifa clarifies her remark about chasing Tom Brady

After less-than-favorable comments from some sections of the media, Mia Khalifa took to social media again to explain what she meant. She said that the comments were never meant to be taken that seriously but reiterated that, according to her, marriage is just a contract on paper. Therefore, each party has the free will to leave whenever they want; it is not an insoluble commitment.

She posted with the following caption,

"You know what it wasn’t? That serious. It was never that serious..."

A timeline of Mia Khalifa's relationships

Mia Khalifa married her first husband in 2011. He was her high-school boyfriend. But the marriage lasted only a couple of years and they then chose to go their separate ways.

She married again in 2019 with professional chef, Robert Sandberg. However, that relationship did not fare any better than the first and they parted way just after a year, in 2020.

She reportedly got engaged again but did not proceed with the wedding. It was perhaps that she has been engaged thrice and, therefore, received three rings that made her comment about collecting rings like Tom Brady.

As for the quarterback himself, he is certainly yet to get engaged since his divorce to Gisele Bundchen and his ring-collecting days seem to over as well barring a sensational return to the NFL field in the future.