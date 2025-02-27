Miami TE Elijah Arroyo makes thoughts clear on Cam Ward ahead of NFL combine

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo provided an endorsement of Cam Ward's leadership abilities before the next NFL Combine. He emphasized their bond on and off the field during the 2024 season.

Arroyo is the 6-foot-4.5 standout who caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. He has been creating first-round heat after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. Ward, on the other hand, is being talked about as a possible No. 1 overall selection.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Arroyo gave his take on what sets Ward apart.

"Ultimate guy, ultimate teammate," Arroyo said. "I mean, everybody sees what he does on the field and his confidence and everything. But the biggest thing I would say is just the type of leader he is. You know, he from day one, he brought the team in like this. You know, he's not afraid to hold people accountable. You know he wants to win, and he holds the team to a certain standard, and he doesn't care how he's going to get his point across."

Arroyo's journey from ACL recovery to first-round consideration

NCAA Football: Miami at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Following an ACL tear earlier in his career, Elijah Arroyo recovered to emerge as a contributing factor in Miami's high-scoring offense throughout the 2024 season.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller recently listed Arroyo among his first-round projected TEs, joining Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland.

"It's really good — that's the line on this tight end class, it's great," Miller said on Monday. "Field (Yates) has two guys in the first round, I actually have three. I think Tyler Warren from Penn State, Colston Loveland from Michigan. I'll throw Elijah Arroyo from Miami in that mix as well. He had a fantastic Senior Bowl week."

Arroyo injured his knee during those Senior Bowl workouts and has made the tough choice to avoid the combine. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that although Arroyo will not participate in the Combine activities in Indianapolis, he should be back in time for Miami's Pro Day on March 24.

Despite this, Arroyo's draft value is solidified by his size (251 pounds, 81.125-inch wingspan), passing-game skills and versatility. His practice play at the Senior Bowl showed he can both in-line block and slot receive effectively, indicating the flexibility coveted by NFL teams.

