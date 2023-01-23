The Dallas Cowboys are still reeling from being eliminated from the playoffs, and San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel heaped salt into the fresh wounds.

The 19-12 win signaled yet another postseason disappointment for the Cowboys, and linebacker Micah Parsons and Samuel have had a back and forth on Instagram. After Parsons said earlier in the week that the 49ers were the team he wanted to face, it didn't work out that way.

Samuel posted on his Instagram page with the caption "Don't poke the bear," and Parsons responded in kind.

"Lol what did you do today fam lol ?! But congrats on the win ! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide."

Now, even though the 49ers won, Samuel is the last player who should be gloating. He didn't exactly set the world on fire against Dallas. In fact, he was held in check and had no impact on the game.

He finished with just four receptions for 45 yards and only had 11 rushing yards on four attempts ... not exactly a performance worthy of sticking it to Parsons. But to the victor goes the spoils, and the 49ers advance to yet another NFC championship game while Dallas' season ended in another poor way.

Cowboys fail yet again in the postseason

The loss on Sunday will now mark 28 years since the Cowboys made it to the NFC championship game. After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the wild-card round and ending a 30-year road playoff win drought, some thought the corner had been turned. It hadn't.

Now, entering an offseason with a host of star free agents set to leave and with a quarterback many want to see on another team, Dallas owner Jerry Jones has some big decisions to make.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in with a shot at the Super Bowl, will his rivals' success have an influence on what Jones does? If the past is anything to go by, he will simply be happy as long as money from viewership and merchandise keeps coming in.

