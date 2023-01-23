Pat McAfee gave his take after the Dallas Cowboys' season ended as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Before the game was over, the Cowboys tried to pull off a miracle and made a poor attempt at a trick play.

Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano That'll do it for the Dallas Cowboys' season. Final score in the divisional playoffs: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12.



The NFC Championship Game will be the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) vs. the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m. That'll do it for the Dallas Cowboys' season. Final score in the divisional playoffs: 49ers 19, Cowboys 12.The NFC Championship Game will be the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) vs. the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m.

They lined up in an unusual formation that saw running back Ezekiel Elliott at center, snapping the ball to Dak Prescott. Prescott completed a pass to KaVontae Turpin who got lit up right away, which ended the game before Dallas could even get one lateral off.

Everyone had a thing or two to say about Dallas' last play. Last year, they lost to the 49ers in the playoffs due to Prescott sliding down with no timeouts. This year, it ended in an epic failure of a trick play.

Former NFL punter and current analyst Pat McAfee roasted the Cowboys on The Pat McAfee Show with Ian Rapoport.

The former punter said:

"Having Zeke at center and just hoping that they won't rush the passer, which I think was the goal of this one, was an egregious thought -- especially with the Niners defense."

He ended his rant by dubbing the play the worst play of all time.

He said:

"I'm not an offensive guru, but most of these balls end up going from one sideline to the other. So I'd assume that they're trying to set up some sort of wall type thing. Like I assume that's the idea, but just a terrible f**king play. History of football worst one of all time."

Pat McAfee was part of one of the worst plays in NFL history

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

While the Cowboys' last play vs. the 49ers will be remembered as one of the worst of all time, McAfee's Colts also have a place in NFL history regarding the same.

The "Colts Catastrophe" occurred on October 18, 2015, when the Colts were trailing the New England Patriots. On 4th-and-3, the Colts lined up Griff Whalen at center, who snapped the ball to Colt Anderson, as all the other players were spread out on each side of the ball. When the ball was snapped, Anderson was almost immediately tackled for a loss and the Patriots took over.

There have been many dumb/failed trick plays in NFL history. Last night's ending between the Cowboys and the 49ers is up there for one of the dumbest of all time.

