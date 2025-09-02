Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta calls out Jerry Jones for lying about "stick it up (their) ass” comment

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested this week that Micah Parsons’ contract standoff included a profanity-laced outburst from the linebacker’s representative. On Tuesday, agent David Mulugheta responded to that version of events, calling Jones’ account inaccurate.
Jones recently told reporters he believed negotiations with Parsons reached a handshake agreement in March. According to Jones, when the deal was later delivered to Mulugheta for review, the agent responded with: “stick it up (their) ass.”
Mulugheta rejected that characterization during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday.
"It might be hard for some to believe, but I don't think I've ever used that phrase in my life," Mulugheta said.
"And in my 40-plus years, I definitely wouldn't use it with somebody that I have to work with, or somebody that I plan on working with in the future. So, no, that wasn't true."
The back-and-forth adds to the high-profile breakup between the Cowboys and their former defensive centerpiece. Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers this offseason and immediately signed a record-setting extension.
David Mulugheta reveals his actual response to Cowboys brass
David Mulugheta said that his objection wasn’t about tone, but about process. Jerry Jones, by his own admission, had tried to negotiate directly with Micah Parsons, leaving his agent on the outside.
"What I did tell them was if they believed that the contract was already finalized and they were sending it over to me to be rubber stamped, then they probably shouldn't send it over," Mulugheta said on First Take.
Mulugheta said that Parsons attempted to stay before the trade. Two days before Dallas finalized its deal with Green Bay, the agent reached out to both Jerry and Stephen Jones, offering to meet in person or via video conference.
“I’m not sure how this turned out the way it did,” Mulugheta said.
“We were open to negotiating and reached out multiple times … For some reason Jerry came out of that conversation and believed he had an agreement and wasn’t open to negotiating further.”
The Cowboys declined. Jerry Jones said if Micah Parsons wanted to remain in Dallas, he would have to play on his fifth-year option with the possibility of back-to-back franchise tags after that. For Parsons, that meant risking three consecutive one-year deals with no long-term guarantees.
The Cowboys will see Parsons soon. Green Bay travels to Dallas in Week 4, putting the pass rusher back at AT&T Stadium.
