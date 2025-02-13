Micah Parsons’ brother calls out perceived hypocrisy in Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts debate

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., shared his thoughts on how fans treat quarterbacks differently. He said Eagles fans support Jalen Hurts no matter what, but Cowboys fans blame Dak Prescott for every problem, even when it’s not his fault.

His comments came after Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb praised Eagles fans for being more passionate than Cowboys fans, which upset many in Dallas.

"I can agree only because they can watch that average QB and love the sh*t outta him go to war for him LMFAO Dallas cowboys watch dak every Sunday and blame him and not everything around him for everything while you watch the eagles QB get carried is insane to me lol," he wrote on X.

Micah Parsons' brother defends Dak Prescott in Cowboys vs. Eagles talk

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is always intense, and now, family members are joining the debate. Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Parsons Jr. spoke out on X to support quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott recently said that even though the Eagles won the Super Bowl, the Cowboys have competed well against them and aren’t far behind. He said Philadelphia earned its victory but pointed out that Dallas has beaten them in recent games.

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we played them. I don't wanna say 'check the record' when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them," Prescott said.

Micah Parsons' brother said that Prescott has been dominant in their division.

"Dak has dominated the division and last time he played the Eagles it was a blowout lol. He said nothing wrong. We aren't that far away, we're literally three positions away from being a legitimate contender. Anybody that says otherwise is tripping lol," he wrote on X.

