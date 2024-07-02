  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons' brother comes to Malik Hooker's rescue as Cowboys star's quote on star DE's goes viral

Micah Parsons' brother comes to Malik Hooker's rescue as Cowboys star's quote on star DE's goes viral

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jul 03, 2024 00:41 GMT
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons' brother comes to Malik Hooker's rescue as Cowboys star's quote on star DE's goes viral. Photo credits: Getty and Malik Hooker's Instagram account

Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker recently engaged in a verbal dispute. It all started on Keyshawn Johnson's podcast, 'All Facts, No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson', where Hooker raised a dispute regarding Parsons' regular podcasts.

The 28-year-old safety brought up concerns about the Cowboys defense's inability to limit the opposition's run game and said that Parsons could have been working with the team to improve on it instead of doing the weekly podcast.

Parsons later clapped back at Hooker and said that he shoots the podcast on his off day, and the safety could have reached out to him via a phone call instead of bringing up another podcast.

also-read-trending Trending

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., also noticed the situation on social media and gave his own views. Terrence Parsons believes that the Cowboys' poor run defense is not solely due to his brother, and despite Hooker's comments, he has no issue with him, as the safety was merely offering advice. He said:

"The run game being terrible is not on Micah when 11 guys are on the team with the combined job to stop the run lol that takes all 11 guys in the defense. And Micah being and undersized DE outta position an hour podcast ain’t changing that better coaching changes that."
"That being said I have no issue with what Malik said he wasn’t attacking he was stating advice. He wasn’t saying that was exactly what was going on yall gotta stop reaching."

The Dallas Cowboys' defense gave up an average of 112.4 rushing yards per game last season. During their embarrassing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round, the NFC East franchise gave up a total of 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Hopefully, Parsons and Hooker will be able to work things out this upcoming season with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator.

Micah Parsons is expected to sign an extension soon

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since his rookie season, he has been one of the best defensive players in the league. The 25-year-old is expected to sign a contract extension soon. He will likely surpass Nick Bosa's five-year, $170 million deal and become the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL.

Parsons is coming off a season in which he had 36 solo tackles, 28 assists, 14.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 17 games. He finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and made the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
