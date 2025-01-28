Micah Parsons' brother serves Cowboys GM Jerry Jones backhanded compliment, accuses billionaire of being 'cheap as hell'

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has faced criticism over his recent decision-making, especially when it comes to the head coach search. On Monday night, edge rusher Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., took to X to give Jones a backhanded compliment of sorts.

Terrence Parsons Jr., first said that for all the negative comments, there are just as many positive things to say about the Cowboys team owner. He also went on to credit Jones for his vast knowledge of the NFL and is good at his job. He then said stated Jerry Jones' flaw is that he's 'cheap.'

"I was tellin people earlier for as many negatives there are about Jerry, he has just as many positives. He knows the game and what he's doing or this team would be a bottom-tier franchise lol. He just cheap as hell compared to other owners," Terrence Parsons Jr. wrote on X

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Terrence Parsons Jr.'s comments came just hours after the Dallas Cowboys announced Brian Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the new head coach.

Jerry Jones gets emotional during Brian Schottenheimer's press conference

The Dallas Cowboys haven't made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1995, the current longest drought in the conference. Jerry Jones' decision-making, not just as the team owner but also as the general manager, has been subject to criticism over the last few seasons. This week, he made the decision to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the Cowboys' next head coach.

During Monday's press conference, Jones became emotional talking about the struggle he had in finding the right head coach. He also said that hiring Schottenheimer was a move out of his comfort zone and a risk as he has never been a head coach before.

"If you don't think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong. This is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience," Jerry Jones said on Monday afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Despite Brian Schottenheimer being well-versed in the Dallas Cowboys organization, many fans aren't happy with his promotion. Although he was the offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer wasn't the play caller for the offense as former head coach Mike McCarthy took that role.

The question of whether he is prepared and ready to be a head coach in the National Football League remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.