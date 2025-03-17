The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had contrasting fortunes last season. While the Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs, the Eagles lost only three games in the regular season and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans after their blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Jalen Hurts was named the game's MVP and etched his name in the history books, and he also shut down his critics with his emphatic performance. Some believe it also settled the debate about who the better quarterback was between him and Cowboys superstar Dak Prescott. However, Micah Parsons' brother Terrence disagrees with that notion.

He discredited the quarterback's role in the Eagles' victory in a scathing response to a post on X claiming Hurts' Super Bowl MVP win ended the debate. Terrence said:

"The Eagles won the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts was a part of great team success. That n***a didn’t win a real MVP. And it don’t change the facts [that] buddy’s numbers are truly mid in this great team, so there will always be individual debates lmfao.

"It’s always the mf who never played sports get to talking like this lmfao."

Terrence came to brother Micah Parsons' aid in beef in Demarcus Lawrence

This wasn't the first time Terrence had made the headlines with his social media antics this week. He called former Cowboys star Demarcus Lawrence a "h*e" for dissing the franchise and engaging in a beef with his brother Micah Parsons.

The social media skirmish commenced when the veteran defensive end claimed that he signed with the Seattle Seahawks after spending 11 seasons with the Cowboys to fulfill his goal of winning the Super Bowl, which, he claimed, wasn't possible in Dallas.

Lawrence's comments did not sit well with Parsons, who accused him of being jealous and vindictive. The veteran responded with a snide comment of his own, accusing the linebacker of not playing well enough for him to believe in the team's odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, prompting him to leave the franchise.

Terrence then came to his brother's defense with his sinister comment about Lawrence.

The Cowboys superstar's brother has no filter and isn't afraid to voice his opinion regardless of how it'd reflect on the linebacker. He's seemingly intent on shutting down any criticism of the franchise and his sibling that he comes across on social media.

