Micah Parsons' brother Terrence reacts to Packers rumors amid LB's trade request

The Micah Parsons-Dallas Cowboys saga has been the highlight of the 2025 NFL offseason. The star linebacker is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the franchise. He wanted to negotiate a big-money contract, but after a lack of interest from the Cowboys, Parsons requested to be traded.Since Parsons' trade request, the NFL world has seen rumors about his next possible team. One of the top names that popped up was the NFC North giants, the Green Bay Packers. However, Parsons' older brother reacted to the rumors on X (formerly known as Twitter).Terrance Parsons Jr. burst into laughter as he posted several laughing emojis.NFL analyst provides an update on Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Dallas CowboysNFL analyst Adan Schefter has a disappointing update for the fans who are hoping to see Micah Parsons stay in Dallas. During an appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Tuesday, Schefter revealed that both parties are further apart than they were in April.&quot;I think Jerry feels like they had the makings of a deal, if not an agreement in place. He talked to reporters last week about the fact that when he bought the Cowboys, it was a handshake deal. That's what he said. And he's done a lot of handshake deals over time. And again, Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything.&quot;And so there are a whole host of issues there. And again, you mentioned Micah's draft class. If you look it up, look at all the players around him and in front of him that have already been paid. Any good player in front of him, from Ja'Marr Chase to DeVonta Smith to Penei Sewell to most of those, Jaycee Horn, Surtain, they've all been paid already. And Micah has not been. And so he's watching his draft class all get paid.&quot;Schefter added that Parsons feels insulted because his team is not even talking to him:&quot;He's watching the top pass rushers across the league, whether it's Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter, Myles, T.J. Watt, all get paid. And he's not. Not only is he not getting paid, his own team is not even talking to him. And he feels insulted by what they've said about him in the summer. So again, this is a situation that's gone the opposite direction. And they're further apart from a deal today than they were in, let's just say, March or early April.&quot;It'll be interesting to see if Jerry Jones will offer a new deal to Micah Parsons or let him walk away.