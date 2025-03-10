Micah Parsons claims Jourdan Lewis will be “missed” after ex-Cowboys CB signs $30,000,000 deal with Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons shared his reaction to cornerback Jourdan Lewis' departure, who signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal could create a hole in the Cowboys' defense in 2025.

"Dog! Earned for sure! Congrats family def gonna missed!" Parsons tweeted on Monday.

Jacksonville's contract for Lewis makes him the NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Peter Schrager reported. The three-year contract is worth $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed. This surpasses Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson's high mark of $30.75 million for three years ($10.25 million average per year).

Lewis was a third-round draft choice (92nd overall) of the Cowboys in 2017 and spent eight seasons with the team before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Jaguars to rebuild secondary with Jourdan Lewis while Cowboys' defense loses key contributor

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Jourdan Lewis sat out relatively few games for Dallas while he was there, except for a season-ending injury in 2022.

He posted great numbers in his 115 games with the Cowboys. Lewis recorded 386 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 10 interceptions, 44 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

For Jacksonville, this is a significant step in rebuilding a secondary team that ranked last in the NFL against the pass last season.

There are several available alternatives for the Cowboys. Free agent Mike Hilton would bring a veteran presence that is proven. For four years with Pittsburgh and the last four seasons in Cincinnati, he became one of the league's prime slot defenders; however, this probably would make him expensive.

Another option is ex-Raiders corner Nate Hobbs, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Illinois who has shown flashes of potential when healthy. Hobbs has missed 17 games in his four NFL seasons due to injuries, which might make him a low-risk, high-reward option on a one-year deal.

The Cowboys could aso look inward, as Israel Mukuamu is an in-house possibility. A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2021, Mukuamu made the transition from college cornerback to NFL safety but has played well when called upon in the slot.

The cornerback position, besides the nickel position, is an area of concern for Dallas. Trevon Diggs is coming off an injury from last season, DaRon Bland didn't replicate his great 2023 form and Caelan Carson may need a bit more time to develop.

