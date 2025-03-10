  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Micah Parsons claims Jourdan Lewis will be “missed” after ex-Cowboys CB signs $30,000,000 deal with Jaguars

Micah Parsons claims Jourdan Lewis will be “missed” after ex-Cowboys CB signs $30,000,000 deal with Jaguars

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 10, 2025 19:03 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons shared his reaction to cornerback Jourdan Lewis' departure, who signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal could create a hole in the Cowboys' defense in 2025.

Ad
"Dog! Earned for sure! Congrats family def gonna missed!" Parsons tweeted on Monday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jacksonville's contract for Lewis makes him the NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Peter Schrager reported. The three-year contract is worth $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed. This surpasses Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson's high mark of $30.75 million for three years ($10.25 million average per year).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lewis was a third-round draft choice (92nd overall) of the Cowboys in 2017 and spent eight seasons with the team before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Ad

Jaguars to rebuild secondary with Jourdan Lewis while Cowboys' defense loses key contributor

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Jourdan Lewis sat out relatively few games for Dallas while he was there, except for a season-ending injury in 2022.

Ad

He posted great numbers in his 115 games with the Cowboys. Lewis recorded 386 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 10 interceptions, 44 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

For Jacksonville, this is a significant step in rebuilding a secondary team that ranked last in the NFL against the pass last season.

There are several available alternatives for the Cowboys. Free agent Mike Hilton would bring a veteran presence that is proven. For four years with Pittsburgh and the last four seasons in Cincinnati, he became one of the league's prime slot defenders; however, this probably would make him expensive.

Ad

Another option is ex-Raiders corner Nate Hobbs, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Illinois who has shown flashes of potential when healthy. Hobbs has missed 17 games in his four NFL seasons due to injuries, which might make him a low-risk, high-reward option on a one-year deal.

The Cowboys could aso look inward, as Israel Mukuamu is an in-house possibility. A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2021, Mukuamu made the transition from college cornerback to NFL safety but has played well when called upon in the slot.

The cornerback position, besides the nickel position, is an area of concern for Dallas. Trevon Diggs is coming off an injury from last season, DaRon Bland didn't replicate his great 2023 form and Caelan Carson may need a bit more time to develop.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी