“Cowboys just shot themselves” - Micah Parsons’ brother delivers warning after Myles Garrett’s $160,000,000 contract extension

In February, Myles Garrett issued a formal request to ask for a trade away. The Cleveland Browns didn't budge then, shooting down any enquiries over Garrett's availability.

Cut to a month later, and the franchise announced a blockbuster deal for Garrett, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league by handing him a four-year, $160 million deal with $123.5 million guaranteed. That contract extension means all eyes are now on what the Dallas Cowboys do with Micah Parsons over the coming weeks.

Parsons' brother, Terrence, did not wait too long to remark on Garrett's new contract.

"Cowboys just shot themselves smh, this is why you already have a deal in place," Terrence Parsons Jr. tweeted in the aftermath.

However, the Cowboys defensive end went on record to say that he doesn't need $40 million a year or the tag of being the highest-paid at his position to stay with the franchise.

“I need to be somewhere where I can have a lake house,” Parsons told reporters. “It could be anywhere, it could be a lake house in Lake Tahoe, you don’t know.”

Parsons also said he would take a deal that would give the Cowboys some leeway to add some talent in the summer.

Micah Parsons reacts to Myles Garrett's blockbuster deal

While his brother sent billionaire franchise owner Jerry Jones a warning, Parsons himself had a slightly more measured reaction to news of Garrett signing a $40 million a year deal.

"Lol yooo, wtf," Parsons tweeted right after news of Garrett's contract extension went viral.

Later, on the "Zach Gelb Show," Parsons opened up more on Garrett's deal. When asked if, like the Browns star, he would issue a trade request to put some heat on the franchise and get the deal over the line, Parsons said:

"No, I don't plan on following suit. As long as I get a deal done, I think I'll be pretty happy."

All signs suggest that the Cowboys will reach an agreement with their star pass rusher, although questions will likely arise about why a deal wasn't finalized before Garrett's extension became public.

