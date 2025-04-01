Micah Parsons claps back at Jerry Jones' regarding Cowboys star's agent

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons responded to Jerry Jones' comments about his agent, David Mulugheta, amid the ongoing contract extension talks. Jones said on Tuesday that he and Parsons had agreed on several aspects of the extension.

When Mulugheta, Parsons' agent, was brought up in the conversation, the Cowboys owner claimed he wasn't involved in the negotiations. Furthermore, he disrespected him by saying he wasn't important.

"The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name," Jones said, per Clarence Hill on X.

Those remarks didn't sit well with Parsons, who took to social media to call out Jones' disrespect while praising Mulugheta's expertise.

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

His public comments aren't the only way Jones is disrespecting Mulugheta. He's reportedly refused to get in touch with him as well. Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports said that neither Jerry nor Stephen Jones has called the agent to negotiate.

Instead, Mulugheta has dealt with the Cowboys' director of salary cap/player contracts, Adam Prasifka.

This tension could create issues between the player and the owner. It remains to be seen if Jones changes his mind and calls Mulugheta or the situation could get more complicated.

Dallas Cowboys reportedly offer more than $161,000,000 to Micah Parsons

After months of speculation about his future with the franchise, Micah Parsons appears to be close to signing a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Clarence Hill reported that Jones and Parsons agreed to an extension that would surpass the ones Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signed in the past two offseasons.

Excluding David Mulugheta from the negotiations could prove pivotal, as Parsons is unwilling to ink the deal without his agent's approval.

Micah Parsons is coming off a season in which he played 13 games and recorded 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and a defended pass. He's the cornerstone of the Cowboys' defense, but there might be a slim chance he won't extend his tenure with the Lone Star.

