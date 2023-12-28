Micah Parsons claps back at Rob Gronkowski for calling out Cowboys star's 'weird' Brock Purdy criticism 

Cowboys star Micah Parsons rarely shies away from expressing his true feelings on social media. So, when the four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski questioned Parsons' criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the Cowboys linebacker wasn't going to mince his words.

Parsons joined the chorus of criticism when Purdy dropped four interceptions in the 49ers’ 33-19 defeat against the AFC top-seed Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

Parsons took to Twitter, stating,

“Down 21 and there [are] no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know!”

Gronkowski wasn’t buying that argument, especially after watching the Cowboys succumb to the 49ers’ offensive output in Week 5. The former NFL tight end said:

"It's really weird that he's tweeting that out there. First of all, there's a saying out there: Losers focus on winners, and winners focus on winning. And if you want to be a winner, then you have to focus on winning. It's really, really weird, though, in this case because Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. He might win Defensive Player of the Year this year. But on top of it, it's a team game. It doesn't matter how good you are as an individual," he told Kay Adams.

"And it's weird that he's tweeting that after a loss versus [the] Miami [Dolphins], and then he's tweeting that about a team that absolutely dismantled the Cowboys [42-10 on Oct. 8] when they played them this year. So, it's just weird to me because he's an outstanding player, and he's doing his thing this year, but you're worried about the San Francisco 49ers," Gronkowski added.

Rob Gronkowski surprised by Micah Parsons' hypocritical Brock Purdy takedown

While Gronkowski was still on-air with host Kay Adams, Parsons responded to the former Patriots tight end’s remark to the Up and Adams post on X.

Gronkowski caught Parsons' response and still stated that it was weird to mention the 49ers' latest slump in Week 16 when the Cowboys had their own set of problems to deal with. He responded:

"That was fast, wow," Gronkowski said. "I mean, everyone has their own opinion -- I got to agree with that. Everyone has their own channel now with social media, but I still think it's weird that you're worried about another team, man. You just have to worry about what you can control, not what the other team is doing."

Parsons’ comments come across as hypocritical as the Cowboys were handed back-to-back defeats by the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in their last two games. Quarterback Dak Prescott was under the scanner for an inconsistent run and just like Purdy, he was still in the mix for the NFL MVP award.