Micah Parsons contract: Cowboys make no progress since edge rusher's comment on Ceedee Lamb-like holdout

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons voiced his preference for an early contract extension to avoid possible holdout drama. The four-time Pro Bowler is in the last year of his rookie deal with no active contract negotiations in progress.

According to The Dallas Morning News on Friday, the Cowboys have not begun negotiating with their top pass rusher. Parsons will make $24.007 million in 2025 under his fifth-year option.

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year spoke about his contract status in a December interview. His words underscored concerns regarding mirroring last summer's holdout situation with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"I'm going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency," Parsons said. "I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right, so hopefully it can be done sooner than later."

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The timing gains significance as new head coach Brian Schottenheimer can begin offseason programs on April 7. Parsons typically trains independently, attending only mandatory events like veteran minicamp.

Salary cap implications and market value of Micah Parsons

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The salary cap increase for the NFL did catch Micah Parsons' eyes. He reacted positively on X to news that the cap is going to go from $277 million to $281.5 million, indicating hope for his future pay.

Market estimates currently have Parsons' worth estimated at $33.7 million annually. That number is close to the top-of-his-position contract secured by Nick Bosa with the 49ers - a five-year, $170 million pact with $122.5 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys are under tight budget restrictions with only $2.5 million in projected cap space. Parsons' production should be taken into account, though - 52.5 sacks in four years merited two First-Team All-Pro nods.

Contract negotiations usually start at the NFL scouting combine, which opens Monday in Indianapolis. The Cowboys have navigated such situations with CeeDee Lamb and guard Zack Martin to eventual pay increases.

Team owner Jerry Jones has expressed a desire to keep Micah Parsons. Although the linebacker said he doesn't have to be the highest-paid linebacker, market forces could drive his worth higher.

The scenario reflects current NFL trends in which elite defensive players receive huge contracts. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's $35 million average annual salary is the non-quarterback standard.

