Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been riding the NBA playoff wave more than many. What has been perhaps the most odd thing about it, is that Parsons has been seen wearing different jerseys over the last month.

He has sported a Philadelphia 76ers jersey, a Boston Celtic jersey, and a Dallas Mavericks jersey among others. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, Parsons tweeted that a passive LeBron James isn't what "we" need after the 38-year-old registered 31 first-half points in Game 4.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell saw this and took Parsons to task, making it known that Micah has been rooting for different teams throughout.

See their Twitter exchange below:

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Yeah that passive bron is not it!! This who we need! Yeah that passive bron is not it!! This who we need!

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell twitter.com/micahhparsons1… Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Yeah that passive bron is not it!! This who we need! Yeah that passive bron is not it!! This who we need! Fam who is “we” I can’t keep up anymore who you wit Fam who is “we” I can’t keep up anymore who you wit😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/micahhparsons1…

As we can see, the pair exchanged friendly barbs at each other as Parsons' inability to stick to one team caused Mitchell to call him out on social media.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys aiming for Super Bowl title

The Dallas Cowboys have lost in the playoffs two consecutive times against the San Francisco 49ers and will try to change that this coming season. The Dallas offense has been revamped under Mike McCarthy and new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer with an eye on giving QB Dak Prescott less to do.

Defensively, Dan Quinn's unit has been one of the best in the last two seasons, leading the NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons.

For Dallas to catch the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers, Parsons and his defense will need to be in top form once again, complementing the offense led by Prescott.

Micah Parsons has been a beacon of production since entering the league, totaling 26.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his 33 games. He will again need to be the shining light for the Cowboys in order to end their NFC Championship drought.

But perhaps first, Parsons needs to pick one NBA team and stick with it, as it appears his chopping and changing is getting a little tiresome for some.

