Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was recently spotted at the NBA playoffs game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Boston Celtics. Surprisingly, Parsons was wearing a 76ers jersey during the game, and the Cowboys fans were upset about it.

Given the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, a situation of this sort was expected. Parsons has often been seen raving about the Eagles as well which is why many thought that the star defensive player shouldn't have been in a rival's jersey in front of everyone.

Peter Schrager also criticized Parsons for it as he believes the Cowboys player should have shown his loyalty to the city of Dallas. Here's what he said on Good Morning Football:

"Absolutely despicable. Despicable. Listen, he got his feet close to the court in Philadelphia and he gets to be on the field in Dallas. Actually, never mind courtside, he is on the field.

"Can't do it…look, I don't care personally, but the fans hate it, they hate it and Micah Parsons is also really chatty on Twitter."

Despite being an aggressive player on the field, Micah Parsons is pretty chilled off the field. He is seen interacting with fans on social media, and being spotted in a 76ers jersey while eating food is just how he carries himself.

Parsons keeps the rivalries on the field, and since he is from Pennsylvania, he decided to show his support for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics.

NFL players rooting for rival city sports teams... Big Deal or No Big Deal:

Micah Parsons is ready for a big season with the Cowboys

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys once again fell short of making the NFC Championship Game. For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers knocked them out of the playoffs, but the franchise will look to bounce back next season.

Parsons has already transformed himself into one of the best defensive players and he will hold the key for them going forward. The Cowboys made some good additions to their team over the offseason, and Parsons is likely to be in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award next season.

