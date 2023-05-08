Micah Parsons had Cowboys fans seething as he turned up in Philadelphia wearing a jersey of the city he is in. Now, there is no love lost between the two cities and much of it comes from the NFL rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of them are members of the NFC East and no one wants the other to win. So, Micah Parsons, who is a star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, will never be expected to support anything to do with Philadelphia.

He broke that code as he turned up wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey to watch a basketball game. It immediately set the internet on fire as he was accused of being a traitor to the Dallas cause. Some were baffled while others offered stronger opinions on the whole situation.

Here are some of the responses on social media.

Ronnie Quacquarini @Q78 @NBCSPhilly If I am a cowboys fan I would want this guy shipped out…. @NBCSPhilly If I am a cowboys fan I would want this guy shipped out….

a whole ass lawn clipping @JS2634 @NBCSPhilly It might just be me,but being a Dallas player and all,shouldn’t he ya know,not be repping a Phillies team?Idk it just seems weird with the amount of hatred between the cities @NBCSPhilly It might just be me,but being a Dallas player and all,shouldn’t he ya know,not be repping a Phillies team?Idk it just seems weird with the amount of hatred between the cities

Shane @SugarShane2311 @NBCSPhilly @JClarkNBCS Cowboys fans gotta be tired of this guy lol @NBCSPhilly @JClarkNBCS Cowboys fans gotta be tired of this guy lol

Jay N @jaybirdphilly @NBCSPhilly Put this poor dude out of his misery and trade him to the Eagles @NBCSPhilly Put this poor dude out of his misery and trade him to the Eagles

Did Micah Parsons send a secret signal to Philadelphia about leaving Dallas?

With all the brouhaha about him wearing a Philadelphia jersey, does it make sense to assume that he wants to be an Eagles?

One of the reasons this comes up regularly is because Micah Parsons is a Pennsylvania native. He went to high school in Harrisburg and attended college at Penn State. Both of them are closer to Pennsylvania than to Dallas, obviously.

He has professed his love for the Philadelphia Phillies before and was seen cheering them on against the Houston Astros in the World Series. However, in this case, he has said he was not there to support to the 76ers in the Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Instead, Micah Parsons pointed out that he wearing the jersey of Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers player, even though he plays in Philadelphia, is from Dallas. He was born there and went to high school in Garland, Texas.

Wherever his allegiances lie in other sports, his loyalty in football cannot be questioned. He has not only performed admirably for the Dallas, he professed that it is where he always wanted to be given that his parents are huge Cowboys fans as well. He said when he was drafted,

“This (playing for the Cowboys) is all I ever wanted."

The Dallas Cowboys fans should remember that and give Micah Parsons the benefit of the doubt when he turns up in Philadelphia jerseys in other sports. Because all they should care is how he does and where his heart lies in football and for that the answer is crystal clear.

