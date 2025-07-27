Micah Parsons drops 2-word reaction as Jake Ferguson gets Cowboys contract extension before him

The Dallas Cowboys have made a pretty big move, but it's probably not what many expected. America's team offered its star tight end, Jake Ferguson, a big money contract extension. The team's star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is looking for an extension himself, has reacted to the news.Ferguson signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys on Sunday. His new contract is worth $52 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed. The standout tight end also received a $12 million signing bonus. The deal was made by NFL agent Jack Bechta.Micah Parsons reacted to Jake Ferguson's new contract on his Instagram. He uploaded a post announcing Ferguson's extension made by the NFL's official Instagram account.&quot;Baby lion,&quot; Parsons wrote.Check out a screenshot of his story below:A screenshot of Parsons' story. [Image credits: @_micahparsons11 Instagram]The Dallas Cowboys picked Jake Furgeson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. In the years since, the TE has played 47 games, made 149 receptions, accumulated a total of 1,429 receiving yards, and scored seven receiving touchdowns. Furgeson also made it to the Pro Bowl in 2023.The Cowboys' star LB Micah Parsons provides an update on his contract situationAs mentioned above, Micah Parsons is also looking for a big-money contract extension. The star LB recently provided an update on his contract situation with the Cowboys while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Parsons stated that there hasn't been any significant progress regarding contract negotiations. The four-time Pro Bowler also added that he knows such talks can take a while, as he has seen many negotiations being dragged out.&quot;I don't know,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;We'll see. Let's just see how long it takes. ... I wouldn't say it's hard not to take it personally when there is a chain of events of something consistent happening over the course of years. ... I don't take it personally, I just don't understand.&quot;Check out the video below:It'll be interesting to see if and when Micah Parsons will sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.