Cowboys GM Jerry Jones met with “Pay Micah” chants during camp ceremony [VIDEO]

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:17 GMT
Micah Parsons has yet to reach a suitable agreement in his contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. It has been in a stalemate for several weeks. Team owner Jerry Jones added further drama to the situation with his comments about the defensive end's injuries to justify the delay in his extension.

However, Cowboys fans are finally reaching their limit with Jones. During the 'Opening Day Ceremony' at training camp on Saturday, he gave a speech to hype up the crowd for the upcoming season. However, Jones was instead met with fans screaming 'Pay Micah' chants.

You can check out the clip below:

Micah Parsons has been with the team since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has been a key part of the defense over the years. In April 2024, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Parsons shared some updates on his contract negotiations with the team. The 4x Pro Bowler revealed that there hasn't been much progress, but is well aware of such situations dragging out over the past few years.

"I don't know," Parsons answered when questioned about how close he is to signing a new deal. "We'll see. Let's just see how long it takes ... I wouldn't say it's hard not to take it personally when there is a chain of events of something consistent happening over the course of years ... I don't take it personally, I just don't understand."
In four seasons, Parsons has played in 63 games for the Cowboys. He has recorded a total of 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and 112 quarterback hits.

Nick Wright shares perspective on Micah Parsons' future with the Cowboys

After Jerry Jones' comments about Parsons on Day 1 of training camp, Nick Wright shared his two cents on the situation.

On Tuesday's episode of 'First Things First,' he believes that the team will end up finalizing a deal that will satisfy the 4x Pro Bowler's demands in the coming days.

"Jerry is talking about all the reasons why it is risky to pay Micah Parsons, when I think he knows deep down, 'I'm gonna pay Micah Parsons.' He's making a case as to why the thing he is about to do could be dumb," Wright said.
"Because we all know how this is ending. It is ending with around $42 million a year, around $110 million fully guaranteed and it's ending with Micah Parsons locked up long term."
The situation surrounding Parsons' contract continues to get interesting with each passing day. Will Jerry Jones find a solution for this saga before the start of the 2025 season?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

