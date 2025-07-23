“He’s starting to lose it”: Chris Broussard calls out Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons contract delay

Chris Broussard took a dig at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his handling of the Micah Parsons contract situation. The NFL analyst unloaded on Jones on Tuesday's episode of “First Take.”He gave reasons for what would be causing the delay in Parsons’ looming mega-extension.“There are three possible explanations. Here we go. What we just witnessed. The first is he's 82 years old and he's starting to lose it a little bit,” Broussard said.&quot;Second one, and this is the one I hope is true. Okay. And this is the one I tend to go with. He loves the drama. And I have been saying, but now it seems crystal clear. The number one goal is not winning a Super Bowl... The number one goal is to create drama because the drama keeps the Cowboys on the lips of all the TV and radio talking heads.”Parsons, who racked up 14 sacks last season and made his third consecutive Pro Bowl, is reportedly eyeing a deal north of $40 million per year.&quot;The third one, and this is the scariest for Micah. Maybe he really is thinking seriously about franchising Micah…,&quot; Broussard added.Also read: “We all know how this ending”: Nick Wright gives clear verdict on Micah Parsons' Cowboys future 1 day after Jerry Jones' remarkMicah Parsons addresses Jerry Jones' comments amid contract extension dramaMicah Parsons showed up at Cowboys training camp, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying. There's zero progress on an extension for Parsons, who's heading into the final year of his rookie deal. After Jerry Jones questioned his durability on Monday, Parsons responded on Tuesday:“There’s not really much movement, man. I want to be here… but at the end of the day, they sign the checks.”“If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here,” Parsons said. “I’ve got three kids—I’ve got to take care of mine too.”Parsons said his agent David Mulugheta has been in contact—not just with the Joneses but with salary cap chief Adam Prasifka and he’s preparing for all potential outcomes.Also read: &quot;He sounds like Joe Biden&quot; - Jason Whitlock insinuates Jerry Jones has &quot;touch of dementia&quot; after Cowboys GM's controversial presser