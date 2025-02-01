Micah Parsons exposes how severely NFL running backs are underpaid

Micah Parsons is due for a new contract this offseason but he took time out to highlight the plight of running backs in the NFL and how much they are undervalued, according to him. The Cowboys' defensive star sat down with Bijan Robinson on 'The Edge' podcast, and the topic inevitably came up.

Micah Parsons raised Saquon Barkley's contract as a reference point. The Eagles running back has been the best player on the team by some measure and finished with more than 2,000 yards in the regular season. He has continued in the same vein in the playoffs, notching up five touchdowns in three games and getting three-figure yardage in every appearance.

Saquon Barkley has been critical in Philadelphia's return to the Super Bowl but is slated to earn in the region of $13 million this year. Micah Parsons said that he talked to his friend, who is a basketball player but a football fan, and the latter mentioned that the seventh person on the bench makes as much. The Cowboys' pass-rusher told Bijan Robinson:

"I was talking to one of my basketball friends... He lives in Orlando, Paulo, of course, he went to Duke... he was like, 'Man, it's actually sad, bro. It's actually sad, like, where the running back market is'... he was like, 'isn't Saquon making like, $13 million a year?' And I was like, 'Yeah'. He was like, the seventh man on our bench makes $13 million a year.

Micah Parsons' concern for NFL running backs brings his own transition into focus

When Micah Parsons signs his contract in the offseason, he is expected to earn far more than the $13 million or so that Saquon Barkley is making this year. However, it could have very different for the defensive star had he continued playing the position that he did in high school. He was a running back before transitioning into an edge rusher in professional football.

His love for the position has also remained undiminished in his professional career. During practice sessions last year, he was seen taking reps in the offensive backfield and carrying the ball with some nice cuts.

To put it into perspective, Micah Parsons will make more than $20 million in 2025 if the Cowboys pick up the fifth year of his rookie contract. His earning potential right now, before he signs a new deal, is already higher than what the best running back in the league makes.

