Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on mental toll of "draining" Cowboys trade drama 10 days before season opener

Micah Parsons now loves being a Green Bay Packer, just ten days after becoming one via a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.The star edge rusher had a strong performance in his team debut on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, notching three pressures and a sack in limited snaps en route to a 27-13 win. After the game, he was interviewed by CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.When met by reporters in the locker room, he reacted positively to being traded:&quot;Super relieved. Those last six months felt super draining, super toxic for everyone.&quot;During the post-game interview with CBS' Tracy Wolfson, Parsons declared his love for his new team and environment:&quot;I can't lie, it gave me chills. This environment, the first time, how they embraced me, the fans. This was one of one. This was really just a blessing in disguise.&quot;He continued:&quot;Some of these guys on defense were just flying around, set the tone early. That really means a lot, they just letting me do catch up. And the way they're playing right now, I can take my time because I think we're going for the long run.&quot;One person who was not loving the performance, however, was Parsons' former teammate Trevon Diggs. The cornerback wrote on his X.com account:&quot;This can’t be real. Wake me up from the dream&quot;Matt LaFleur reacts to Micah Parsons' performance against LionsHead coach Matt LaFleur also had praise for Micah Parsons' aura and playing style, which he said fit well with the other players, exciting and benefiting them. He then reacted to the sack on Jared Goff:“A speed of light, or a shooting star just coming out of the sky and closing ground fast. That’s why he’s here, right? That was really exciting to see. I definitely know our crowd reacted the right way as well. I don’t think I’ve heard them much louder than when he was introduced, and certainly on that sack.”He also praised the rest of the &quot;very impactful&quot; defense:“Look at that interception Evan Williams had, he beat Penei [Sewell] pretty quickly. There was another sack where he got pressure on the quarterback, I’m not quite sure who got the sack, but I thought it was pretty impactful in the limited snaps he played.”The Packers next host the Washington Commanders this coming Thursday. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm CT on Amazon Prime Video.