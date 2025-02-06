Micah Parsons lays out gameplan for Chiefs to neutralize Eagles' high-powered offense in Super Bowl 59

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. The Eagles hope to not only hoist the Lombardi Trophy but also stop Patrick Mahomes and his teammates from becoming the first to three-peat. While most neutrals are in the Eagles' corner, fans and players of their arch-nemesis, the Dallas Cowboys, are among the few rooting for the Chiefs.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is seemingly keen on seeing the Chiefs win and even lent them a helping hand ahead of Sunday's clash. During an appearance on "Good Morning Football," the Cowboys superstar said (From 4:16 onwards)

"You gotta put the ball into Jalen Hurts' hands. If you're going to choose one person in the backfield to have it, I'm choosing Jalen Hurts every time. You gotta make Jalen Hurts win the game... Respectfully, you gotta have Jalen holding the ball, you gotta make him make the pass... You have to have the ball in Jalen Hurts' hands."

Parsons and the Cowboys defense also showcased how to contain Saquon Barkley in Week 9. They held him to 66 rushing yards, the second-fewest he managed in a game this season.

However, the Eagles won 34-6, courtesy of Jalen Hurts' stellar display. The quarterback completed 15 of his 20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Can the Chiefs defense contain Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' rushing unit?

It's no secret that the Eagles' success relies on the performance of their rushing unit, especially Saquon Barkley. This season, Philadelphia has the second-most potent ground game in the league, averaging 186.6 rushing yards per game.

The Chiefs were adept at stopping the run during the regular season. They gave up only 101.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked eighth in the league. However, Kansas City's run defense has shown signs of decline.

In their last four games, they have given up 164 rushing yards on average, likely a cause for concern for coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and the players.

Philadelphia will look to exploit this weakness in the Super Bowl with Barkley and Jalen Hurts and hope it also opens up gaps in the secondary that the quarterback can test with his arm.

