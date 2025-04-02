Micah Parsons' mom gets real on Cowboys LB going broke in future as research shows "82-84%" retired players' harsh reality

Micah Parsons is seeking a lucrative contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys and is willing to miss OTAs and training camp until the franchise hands him a new deal. While the linebacker has largely been silent and exercised patience as he waits for the team's offer, his mother, Sherese, appeared on the Law Nation Sports podcast to discuss his future.

Among the topics she discussed with host Law Thomas was financial security. He asked how careful Parsons is with his money, prefacing the question by citing the Sports Illustrated study that found nearly "82-84%" of NFL players face financial hardships less than four years after playing their final game in the league.

Sherese responded that while her son isn't prudent with his money, he doesn't spend it carelessly, either.

"Yes [I've heard about the study]," she said. "Well, let me tell you. That would not be Micah Aaron Parsons. He is, I ain't going to say tight, because he do stuff, he do spend money.

"But he's very particular what he spends his money on and how much money he's spending. And on top of that, he's always on his grind. He's like his mom. I was grinding." [From 1:56]

Micah Parsons contract demand: Cowboys star wants to become highest-paid non-QB

While Micah Parsons has publicly maintained that he doesn't intend to leave the Cowboys, his contract demand may force them to part ways with the linebacker.

Last week, Dallas News reported that the 25-year-old was seeking a $200 million contract extension, which would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is the current owner of that distinction after signing a four-year, $181 million contract extension last month.

During a conversation with reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Florida, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that negotiations had commenced between the team and Micah Parsons. But he did have some choice words about the linebacker's agent David Mulugheta, claiming that he didn't want him around when he was discussing terms with the defensive star.

However, Micah Parsons quickly responded on X and sent a message to Jones.

"David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved," he wrote. "Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

Both parties want to extend their partnership, but negotiations between them seemingly haven't gotten off to the most auspicious start.

